Make 'Super Bowl Monday' Official Holiday, Say Tennessee Lawmakers

Lawmakers in Tennessee decided to fix at least one harsh Monday for local residents by proposing to officially make the day after the Super Bowl a day off. If successful, similar initiatives may emerge in other states.

The state of Tennessee has put forward a Bill to make the day after the Super Bowl an official day off.In the original version of the Bill, the authors - state Senator London Lamar and state Representative Joe Towns Jr, both Democrats - proposed compensating for the lost day's work by canceling the Columbus Day holiday, celebrated in the US on the second Monday in October. However, Towns later announced to US media that the final version of the Bill being sent for hearing would simply give people an extra day off, without removing another.Americans have long proposed making the Monday after the Super Bowl an official day off and there were petitions to that effect in 2013 and 2019. Studies show that the Monday after the Super Bowl is one of the least productive days of the year, with many people taking the day off. Although no such law is expected to pass at the federal level, if the Bill passes in Tennessee, other states could follow suit.The Super Bowl is the final for America's National Football League to determine the NFL champion and has been played since 1966. Between 2004 and 2021 the match took place on the first Sunday of February but since 2022, it has been on the second Sunday. This year - Super Bowl LVII - the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on 12 February at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. The game and its accompanying Super Bowl Sunday celebrations have become a de facto bank holiday in the United States over the years.

