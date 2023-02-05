https://sputniknews.com/20230205/magnitude-54-earthquake-recorded-off-eastern-coast-of-russias-kamchatka-seismologists-1106987329.html

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Sunday

The earthquake was registered at 13:14 local time (01:14 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 34 kilometers (21 miles), 57 kilometers away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk. Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

