Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Sunday
2023-02-05T09:38+0000
2023-02-05T10:05+0000
russia
kamchatka
earthquake
ring of fire
The earthquake was registered at 13:14 local time (01:14 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 34 kilometers (21 miles), 57 kilometers away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk. Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka

09:38 GMT 05.02.2023 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 05.02.2023)
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Sunday, the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.
The earthquake was registered at 13:14 local time (01:14 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 34 kilometers (21 miles), 57 kilometers away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk.
Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
