Japan to Authorize Deployment of US Missiles if Washington Initiates Talks, Reports Say

The Japanese government is ready to consider the deployment of US medium-range missiles on its territory if Washington initiates official negotiations on this matter,

The United States so far has raised this issue only on the sidelines of formal meetings over the past three to four years, and this question was never officially discussed between the countries’ leadership, the newspaper reported on Saturday. Washington indicated that the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) and Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are currently under development, are potential candidates for deployment, the report said. There is also an option that the missiles will be placed on US military vessels stationed in the Indo-Pacific region on a rotational basis, the newspaper reported, adding that missile deployment in Japan is in line with Washington's plan to create an armament system on the first island chain. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the further strengthening of the military alliance between the two countries during his visit to Washington in mid-January. At the meeting, Kishida indicated Tokyo's plans to buy hundreds of Tomahawk missiles in order to increase Japan's defense capabilities. Prior to the leaders' meeting, Japanese media reported that Tokyo intends to buy up to 500 such missiles from the US by 2027.

