International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230205/israels-netanyahu-calls-on-law-enforcement-officials-to-act-amid-threats-against-him-1106989019.html
Israel's Netanyahu Calls on Law Enforcement Officials to Act Amid Threats Against Him
Israel's Netanyahu Calls on Law Enforcement Officials to Act Amid Threats Against Him
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on law enforcement to act against threats to murder him that were disseminated online.
2023-02-05T11:51+0000
2023-02-05T11:51+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
threat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_0:27:2595:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd47ee3d1cb16ba9d8f1cb7056011e7.jpg
"Today we have heard and seen an explicit threat to murder the Prime Minister of Israel… I expect the law enforcement officials to take immediate action against those who are inciting to murder," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office. According to Israeli media, the remarks came late Saturday in response to a social media post by a former air force pilot and an anti-government protest figure Ze'ev Raz. On Friday, Raz wrote that "if a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, this prime minister is bound to die, simply like that, along with his ministers and his followers," as quoted by The Jerusalem Post. On Saturday night, the Israeli police launched a probe into the matter, the report said. Raz reportedly backtracked on his comments, saying that he did not identify with that post and noting that it was "a quote from a person who retracted it." On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_58:0:2363:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_fa084b695d2781ee592e99f73fe637a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, threats to murder him, disseminated online
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, threats to murder him, disseminated online

Israel's Netanyahu Calls on Law Enforcement Officials to Act Amid Threats Against Him

11:51 GMT 05.02.2023
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoFormer Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2023
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on law enforcement to act against threats to murder him that were disseminated online.
"Today we have heard and seen an explicit threat to murder the Prime Minister of Israel… I expect the law enforcement officials to take immediate action against those who are inciting to murder," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.
According to Israeli media, the remarks came late Saturday in response to a social media post by a former air force pilot and an anti-government protest figure Ze'ev Raz.
On Friday, Raz wrote that "if a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, this prime minister is bound to die, simply like that, along with his ministers and his followers," as quoted by The Jerusalem Post. On Saturday night, the Israeli police launched a probe into the matter, the report said.
Raz reportedly backtracked on his comments, saying that he did not identify with that post and noting that it was "a quote from a person who retracted it."
On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала