https://sputniknews.com/20230205/iranian-supreme-leader-to-pardon-some-protesters-1106994958.html

Iranian Supreme Leader to Pardon Some Protesters

Iranian Supreme Leader to Pardon Some Protesters

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal by the head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, to pardon or commute the sentence for some of detained protesters.

2023-02-05T21:19+0000

2023-02-05T21:19+0000

2023-02-05T21:27+0000

world

iran

iran protests

ayatollah ali khamenei

hgolam-hossein mohseni-ejei

amnesty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal by the head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, to pardon or commute the sentence for some of detained protesters, according to Iran's state-run news agency. The amnesty will coincide with the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the Rajab month festivities.However, Iranian officials have said that amnesty and sentence reductions will not be applied to the following individuals:However, the Iranian authorities have not yet announced the exact number to be amnestied. Some foreign media reported that the number of detainees was in the tens of thousands, but no exact figures have been provided.Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei added that, although: "[Iranian authorities] offered them [detained individuals] this opportunity by offering amnesty and closing their case at every stage so that their future will not be affected by criminal records," but "If these pardoned people commit crimes again, they will be dealt with more severely according to the law."

https://sputniknews.com/20221123/foreign-traces-in-irans-protests-1104609994.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

iran, protesters, pardon, amnesty, khamenei declared amnesty for protesters, why iranian authorities are mistreating detainees, how many people were detained in iran