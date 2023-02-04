International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/why-the-hysteria-surrounding-this-chinese-balloon-1106963695.html
Why the Hysteria Surrounding This Chinese Balloon?
Why the Hysteria Surrounding This Chinese Balloon?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken postponing his trip to China, and Austria revoking... 04.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-04T09:15+0000
2023-02-04T09:15+0000
the backstory
ai
california
antiwar
china
russiagate
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106963549_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6b9ab5dc118ff494f004732de1bae1.png
Why the Hysteria Surrounding this Chinese Balloon?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken postponing his trip to China, and Austria revoking the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | California Storms, Layoffs in the Tech Sector, and Government HealthcareDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | Uniting Against War, The Free Speech Movement, and Building CoalitionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about three weeks without electricity in Northern California, decriminalization of drugs in Oregon, and the problem with Libertarians. Carter talked about the free market and how people are easily manipulated by popularity. Carter commented on government controlled healthcare and Canadian health allowing medical euthansia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the anti homeschool movement, the fall of California, and how the left became anti free speech. Daniel explained the problems with building an anti war coalition and the establishment losing the narrative on Russiagate. Daniel discussed his former libertarian views and how the media distorts the view point for the public.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106963549_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e669c50be17294fdfb175b53d1baf14.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ai, california, antiwar, china, russiagate, аудио, radio
ai, california, antiwar, china, russiagate, аудио, radio

Why the Hysteria Surrounding This Chinese Balloon?

09:15 GMT 04.02.2023
The Backstory
Why the Hysteria Surrounding this Chinese Balloon?
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken postponing his trip to China, and Austria revoking the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | California Storms, Layoffs in the Tech Sector, and Government Healthcare

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | Uniting Against War, The Free Speech Movement, and Building Coalitions

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about three weeks without electricity in Northern California, decriminalization of drugs in Oregon, and the problem with Libertarians. Carter talked about the free market and how people are easily manipulated by popularity. Carter commented on government controlled healthcare and Canadian health allowing medical euthansia.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the anti homeschool movement, the fall of California, and how the left became anti free speech. Daniel explained the problems with building an anti war coalition and the establishment losing the narrative on Russiagate. Daniel discussed his former libertarian views and how the media distorts the view point for the public.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала