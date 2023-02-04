https://sputniknews.com/20230204/why-the-hysteria-surrounding-this-chinese-balloon-1106963695.html

Why the Hysteria Surrounding This Chinese Balloon?

Why the Hysteria Surrounding This Chinese Balloon?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken postponing his trip to China, and Austria revoking... 04.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-04T09:15+0000

2023-02-04T09:15+0000

2023-02-04T09:15+0000

the backstory

ai

california

antiwar

china

russiagate

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106963549_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6b9ab5dc118ff494f004732de1bae1.png

Why the Hysteria Surrounding this Chinese Balloon? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken postponing his trip to China, and Austria revoking the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats.

Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | California Storms, Layoffs in the Tech Sector, and Government HealthcareDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | Uniting Against War, The Free Speech Movement, and Building CoalitionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about three weeks without electricity in Northern California, decriminalization of drugs in Oregon, and the problem with Libertarians. Carter talked about the free market and how people are easily manipulated by popularity. Carter commented on government controlled healthcare and Canadian health allowing medical euthansia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the anti homeschool movement, the fall of California, and how the left became anti free speech. Daniel explained the problems with building an anti war coalition and the establishment losing the narrative on Russiagate. Daniel discussed his former libertarian views and how the media distorts the view point for the public.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

ai, california, antiwar, china, russiagate, аудио, radio