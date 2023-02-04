https://sputniknews.com/20230204/watch-cluttered-brawl-taints-orlando-magics-win-over-minnesota-timberwolves-1106981687.html

Watch: Cluttered Brawl Taints Orlando Magic's Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves

During a game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, a scuffle broke out between two players and resulted in a total of five removals. Players from different teams give opposing versions of what happened.

2023-02-04T22:52+0000

During the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season game against the Orlando Magic, a scuffle broke out between Timberwolves' guard Austin Rivers and Magic's center Mo Bamba.The incident occurred late in the third quarter. Austin Rivers was standing near the Orlando bench where he appeared to be having a dialogue with Mo Bamba. The players' verbal tiff escalated into a physical encounter. As a result, some players from both teams and the referee began to separate the players, while other players took part in it.The fight resulted in Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince from the Timberwolves, as well as Bamba and Jalen Suggs from Orlando, being removed from the court.After the game, Rivers attributed the incident to Bamba's disrespectful remarks:However, Markelle Fultz, who was sitting next to Bamba, said that his colleague had not made any provocative statements and that Rivers had erupted out of the blue:The Magic led 83-73 at the time of the incident and went on to win by a total score of 127-120 despite losing a brief 20-point lead. D'Angelo Russell was the highest scorer of the game, getting 29 points for the Timberwolves.

