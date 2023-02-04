International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UAE Making Continuous Efforts to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine
On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that a total of 63 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a complex negotiation process. The ministry added that the exchange had been successfully carried out thanks to the UAE mediating efforts. The source added that the UAE were making efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev in accordance with the agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg in October. Over the months, the UAE has been expressing willingness to facilitate exchanges of prisoners of war between the two countries. In October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side had interest in continuing Abu Dhabi's mediation efforts in these matters.
UAE Making Continuous Efforts to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

22:06 GMT 04.02.2023
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are making mediating efforts between Moscow and Kiev to deescalate tensions and strengthen global peace and security, a senior diplomatic source in Abu Dabi told Sputnik, commenting on a recent exchange of prisoners of war between the two countries.
On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that a total of 63 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a complex negotiation process. The ministry added that the exchange had been successfully carried out thanks to the UAE mediating efforts.
"Mediation between Russia and Ukraine is the continuation of UAE efforts to strengthen the basis of global peace and security, reduce tensions and find diplomatic settlements to crises," the source said.
The source added that the UAE were making efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev in accordance with the agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg in October.
Over the months, the UAE has been expressing willingness to facilitate exchanges of prisoners of war between the two countries. In October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side had interest in continuing Abu Dhabi's mediation efforts in these matters.
