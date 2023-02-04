https://sputniknews.com/20230204/uae-making-continuous-efforts-to-mediate-between-russia-ukraine-1106981543.html

UAE Making Continuous Efforts to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

UAE Making Continuous Efforts to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are making mediating efforts between Moscow and Kiev to deescalate tensions and strengthen global peace and... 04.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-04T22:06+0000

2023-02-04T22:06+0000

2023-02-04T22:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

uae

united arab emirates

russia

ukraine

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082931246_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_106b35402eeaa285c9a2938b58068afa.jpg

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that a total of 63 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a complex negotiation process. The ministry added that the exchange had been successfully carried out thanks to the UAE mediating efforts. The source added that the UAE were making efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev in accordance with the agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg in October. Over the months, the UAE has been expressing willingness to facilitate exchanges of prisoners of war between the two countries. In October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side had interest in continuing Abu Dhabi's mediation efforts in these matters.

uae

united arab emirates

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uae, united arab emirates, russia, ukraine, special operation