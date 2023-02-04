International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/some-uk-officials-reluctant-to-give-nlaws-to-kiev-ex-pm-johnson-says-1106966908.html
Some UK Officials Reluctant to Give NLAWs to Kiev, Ex-PM Johnson Says
Some UK Officials Reluctant to Give NLAWs to Kiev, Ex-PM Johnson Says
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that a number British officials were against the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.
2023-02-04T05:42+0000
2023-02-04T05:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
uk
ukraine
arms delivery
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753748_61:0:728:375_1920x0_80_0_0_a12f347db1a19d5c4db5f1850ee7136a.jpg
During the discussions on the issue, which started as early as 2021, some officials warned that providing NLAW anti-tank systems might "provoke" Russian President Vladimir Putin, Johnson said in an interview with his friend and colleague Nadine Dorries, the former UK Culture Secretary. According to a document obtained by Sputnik in March, 2022, UK instructors trained Ukrainian soldiers in the use of weapons in 2018 when the parties to the Minsk process were trying to resolve the Donbass conflict peacefully, and London had not yet announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers. A Sputnik correspondent found the document in the Donbass city of Volnovakha, which included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors between October 17, 2018, and November 2, 2018. There was also a large number of NLAW launchers. London announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine in January, 2022. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/uk-has-no-more-heavy-guns-after-giving-them-to-ukraine---report-1106964062.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753748_144:0:644:375_1920x0_80_0_0_ecac700afa3aa48179a46ba04a08bbf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nlaw anti-tank launcher, uk sends nlaw to ukraine, how much uk spent on ukraine, what weapons uk sent to ukraine, british weapons for kiev, what britain sent to ukraine
nlaw anti-tank launcher, uk sends nlaw to ukraine, how much uk spent on ukraine, what weapons uk sent to ukraine, british weapons for kiev, what britain sent to ukraine

Some UK Officials Reluctant to Give NLAWs to Kiev, Ex-PM Johnson Says

05:42 GMT 04.02.2023
© SputnikAn NLAW anti-tank missile system left by the Ukrainian military at their positions in Lugansk Region.
An NLAW anti-tank missile system left by the Ukrainian military at their positions in Lugansk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that a number British officials were against the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.
During the discussions on the issue, which started as early as 2021, some officials warned that providing NLAW anti-tank systems might "provoke" Russian President Vladimir Putin, Johnson said in an interview with his friend and colleague Nadine Dorries, the former UK Culture Secretary.
According to a document obtained by Sputnik in March, 2022, UK instructors trained Ukrainian soldiers in the use of weapons in 2018 when the parties to the Minsk process were trying to resolve the Donbass conflict peacefully, and London had not yet announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers.
A Sputnik correspondent found the document in the Donbass city of Volnovakha, which included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors between October 17, 2018, and November 2, 2018. There was also a large number of NLAW launchers.
London announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine in January, 2022.
Soldiers on patrol in farmlands in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on 12 September 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
Military
UK ‘Has No More Heavy Guns’ After Giving Them to Ukraine - Report
00:28 GMT
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала