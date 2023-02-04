https://sputniknews.com/20230204/six-palestinians-injured-by-israeli-forces-in-refugee-camp-in-west-bank-media-reports-1106976412.html
Six Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in Refugee Camp in West Bank, Media Reports
At least six Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency reported on Saturday, citing health authorities.
middle east, israel, palestine, arab-israeli conflict
12:58 GMT 04.02.2023 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 04.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho in the West Bank, a Palestinian news agency reported on Saturday, citing health authorities.
Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinians
in the refugee camp, as well as fired tear gas and stun grenades. In addition, the soldiers completely destroyed a poultry farm on the camp’s territory, the report said.
The news agency cited the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying that the people injured in gunfire were hospitalized in Jericho, and three of them were then transferred to hospitals in the neighboring city of Ramallah due to the severity of their state.
The Israeli forces also detained at least 10 Palestinians from different families during the raid, the news agency reported.
This is not the first raid of Israeli forces in the West Bank
this year. On January 26, Israeli raid in the city of Jenin killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others, in the deadliest single day in the territory in years. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a suspected terrorist shooting in Jerusalem, and another two in a shooting the day after that.
In the aftermath of the deadly raid in Jenin, Palestine halted security coordination with Israel. Iran and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the killings, while Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations called for immediate deescalation and dialogue.