Police Search for Stolen Shrek Statue in US Town

The media note that the motives of the thieves are completely incomprehensible, since the statue cannot be sold.

A statue of the legendary green ogre Shrek has disappeared in the small US town of Hatfield, Massachusetts. Evidence from the crime scene indicates that the perpetrators dragged the heavy statue across the ground.Authorities have published an appeal to local residents asking for help. The owner of the statue noted that despite setting him back $500, the piece of art is priceless to him. Hatfield Police have approached the search with humor, noting in a social media post that “the dragon sculpture he [Shrek] lives with is frustrated and lonely.”

