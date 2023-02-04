https://sputniknews.com/20230204/police-search-for-stolen-shrek-statue-in-us-town-1106977685.html
Police Search for Stolen Shrek Statue in US Town
Police Search for Stolen Shrek Statue in US Town
The media note that the motives of the thieves are completely incomprehensible, since the statue cannot be sold.
2023-02-04T14:46+0000
2023-02-04T14:46+0000
2023-02-04T14:46+0000
viral
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106977539_0:96:547:404_1920x0_80_0_0_efd69c35041c6e4f3928603bec4c4df4.png
A statue of the legendary green ogre Shrek has disappeared in the small US town of Hatfield, Massachusetts. Evidence from the crime scene indicates that the perpetrators dragged the heavy statue across the ground.Authorities have published an appeal to local residents asking for help. The owner of the statue noted that despite setting him back $500, the piece of art is priceless to him. Hatfield Police have approached the search with humor, noting in a social media post that “the dragon sculpture he [Shrek] lives with is frustrated and lonely.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106977539_0:45:547:455_1920x0_80_0_0_8afe01882473f46c1eec9116bc363534.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shrek, shrek statue missing, strange theft
shrek, shrek statue missing, strange theft
Police Search for Stolen Shrek Statue in US Town
The thieves' motives are reportedly unknown since the statue cannot be sold.
A statue of the legendary green ogre Shrek has disappeared in the small US town of Hatfield, Massachusetts. Evidence from the crime scene indicates that the perpetrators dragged the heavy statue across the ground.
Authorities have published an appeal to local residents asking for help.
“If you have any information of his [Shrek's] current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him,” the Hatfield Police Department said.
The owner of the statue noted that despite setting him back $500, the piece of art is priceless to him.
Hatfield Police have approached the search with humor, noting in a social media post that “the dragon sculpture he [Shrek] lives with is frustrated and lonely.”