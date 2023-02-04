https://sputniknews.com/20230204/mars-like-frost-recorded-on-mount-washington-nearly-breaks-century-old-record-1106981093.html

Mars-like Frost Recorded on Mount Washington, Nearly Breaks Century-Old Record

During a monster cold winter in the US, Mount Washington set a near 100-year record for temperatures below freezing. Experts advise not to leave homes unless absolutely necessary.

The Mount Washington area recorded its worst frost since 1934 and the coldest winds ever recorded. Temperatures of -45°F (-43°C), with windchill temperatures of -106°F (-77°C). Wind gusts reached over 125 mph (200 km/h), reports Mount Washington observatory.The wind gusts and blizzard drove visibility down to just over 90 meters. The National Weather Service reports that previously such low temperatures had only been recorded in the region in 1934.The comparison with Mars is by no means accidental because this week, according to NASA, temperatures on the surface of the Red Planet ranged from the not so significant 16°F (-8.89°C) to the much more serious -104°F (-76.11°C). Thus, it can be stated that it was colder on Mount Washington than on Mars.Specialists warn that all precautions must be taken carefully in such circumstances, as the risk of frostbite increases manifold, and the efforts of emergency services may be insufficient due to the bad weather.Even the observatory staff themselves, despite being indoors, were exposed to danger when a 126 mph (204 km/h) gust of wind blew the door open due to a broken metal latch. It took the efforts of four people to fix it.Nevertheless, the New Hampshire's White Mountains observatory cat Nimbus did not seem inconvenienced by the incredibly cold weather. His main problem reportedly was taking flea medication, not the cold."He is actually sleeping through most of this event," said Tarasiewciz.

