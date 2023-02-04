https://sputniknews.com/20230204/mars-like-frost-recorded-on-mount-washington-nearly-breaks-century-old-record-1106981093.html
Mars-like Frost Recorded on Mount Washington, Nearly Breaks Century-Old Record
Mars-like Frost Recorded on Mount Washington, Nearly Breaks Century-Old Record
During a monster cold winter in the US, Mount Washington set a near 100-year record for temperatures below freezing. Experts advise not to leave homes unless absolutely necessary.
2023-02-04T21:13+0000
2023-02-04T21:13+0000
2023-02-04T21:13+0000
americas
us
washington
blizzard
snow
record temperature
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106980051_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_74d7a9845ede7694722941ec6cfd2caa.jpg
The Mount Washington area recorded its worst frost since 1934 and the coldest winds ever recorded. Temperatures of -45°F (-43°C), with windchill temperatures of -106°F (-77°C). Wind gusts reached over 125 mph (200 km/h), reports Mount Washington observatory.The wind gusts and blizzard drove visibility down to just over 90 meters. The National Weather Service reports that previously such low temperatures had only been recorded in the region in 1934.The comparison with Mars is by no means accidental because this week, according to NASA, temperatures on the surface of the Red Planet ranged from the not so significant 16°F (-8.89°C) to the much more serious -104°F (-76.11°C). Thus, it can be stated that it was colder on Mount Washington than on Mars.Specialists warn that all precautions must be taken carefully in such circumstances, as the risk of frostbite increases manifold, and the efforts of emergency services may be insufficient due to the bad weather.Even the observatory staff themselves, despite being indoors, were exposed to danger when a 126 mph (204 km/h) gust of wind blew the door open due to a broken metal latch. It took the efforts of four people to fix it.Nevertheless, the New Hampshire's White Mountains observatory cat Nimbus did not seem inconvenienced by the incredibly cold weather. His main problem reportedly was taking flea medication, not the cold."He is actually sleeping through most of this event," said Tarasiewciz.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/us-remains-in-grips-of-blizzard-of-the-century-with-nine-inches-of-snow-expected-1105808035.html
americas
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106980051_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_74055a70c6bdd33582121b71b68ba182.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us coldest temperature, mt washington mars-like frost, mt washington temperature records, new hampshire blizzard emergency, how cold is it on mount washington
us coldest temperature, mt washington mars-like frost, mt washington temperature records, new hampshire blizzard emergency, how cold is it on mount washington
Mars-like Frost Recorded on Mount Washington, Nearly Breaks Century-Old Record
Mount Washington is the highest mountain in the northeastern US at 1,917 meters. The mountain is known for its dangerously variable weather and has long held the record for the 372 km/h wind speed measured on the ground.
The Mount Washington area recorded its worst frost since 1934 and the coldest winds ever recorded. Temperatures of -45°F (-43°C), with windchill temperatures of -106°F (-77°C). Wind gusts reached over 125 mph (200 km/h), reports Mount Washington observatory.
The wind gusts and blizzard drove visibility down to just over 90 meters. The National Weather Service reports that previously such low temperatures had only been recorded in the region in 1934.
The comparison with Mars is by no means accidental because this week, according to NASA, temperatures on the surface of the Red Planet ranged from the not so significant 16°F (-8.89°C) to the much more serious -104°F (-76.11°C). Thus, it can be stated that it was colder on Mount Washington than on Mars.
Specialists warn that all precautions must be taken carefully in such circumstances, as the risk of frostbite increases manifold, and the efforts of emergency services may be insufficient due to the bad weather.
"I want to emphasize the danger of this cold," wrote Mount Washington weather observer Alexis George. "...These frigid cold conditions will quickly rob you of body heat, with the possibility that frostbite could develop on exposed skin in under a minute. Even small mistakes can prove deadly, with a simple slip or fogged goggles leading to a potentially life-threatening situation. In this type of weather, rescue services will have a difficult time responding to any emergency effectively."
Even the observatory staff themselves, despite being indoors, were exposed to danger when a 126 mph (204 km/h) gust of wind blew the door open due to a broken metal latch. It took the efforts of four people to fix it.
"There is half of me that loves what is going on right now, and the other half of me is pretty terrified, especially when the door fails," meteorologist Francis Tarasiewciz told US media.
Nevertheless, the New Hampshire's White Mountains observatory cat Nimbus did not seem inconvenienced by the incredibly cold weather. His main problem reportedly was taking flea medication, not the cold.
27 December 2022, 05:20 GMT
"He is actually sleeping through most of this event," said Tarasiewciz.