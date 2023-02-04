https://sputniknews.com/20230204/france-to-study-extension-of-nuclear-reactors-lifespan---government-1106963933.html

France to Study Extension of Nuclear Reactors’ Lifespan - Government

France to Study Extension of Nuclear Reactors’ Lifespan - Government

France is planning to extend the lifespan of its nuclear power plants to at least 60 years, the Elysee Palace informs.

French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the country's nuclear policy council (CPN) on Friday. "With a view to producing carbon-free and competitive electricity over the long term, the CPN has also validated the launch of studies to prepare for the extension of the lifespan of existing [nuclear] power plants to 60 years and beyond, under strict conditions of safety guaranteed by the Nuclear Safety Authority," the Elysee Palace said after the Friday meeting. According to French media reports, the lifespan of nuclear power plants in France is currently limited to 40 years. In February of last year, Macron said that France planned to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050 in order to ensure the country’s energy independence and guarantee electricity supply, at the same time helping achieve carbon neutrality. The president said that the construction would begin in 2028, while the first new reactor should be launched by 2035. On Friday, the CPN reviewed the main topics relating to the construction program for the six new EPR2 nuclear reactors. According to the Elysee Palace, a public debate on the planned construction of the six new reactors will wrap up at the end of February. In June, the CPN will approve France’s multi-annual energy program (PPE) for 2030-2035.

