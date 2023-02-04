International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/ex-pentagon-analyst-doubts-china-would-risk-sending-surveillance-balloon-over-us-1106965652.html
Ex-Pentagon Analyst Doubts China Would Risk Sending Surveillance Balloon Over US
Ex-Pentagon Analyst Doubts China Would Risk Sending Surveillance Balloon Over US
A former US defense official told Sputnik it is hard to imagine why China would risk sending an uncontrollable balloon with high-end surveillance equipment over the United States.
2023-02-04T03:12+0000
2023-02-04T03:12+0000
world
china
us-china relations
pentagon
us pentagon
us defense department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106955923_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1286d234b1c547b1c6d35afda57b8d4d.jpg
The Pentagon on Friday said it detected another Chinese surveillance balloon - this one transiting Latin America, which comes a day after the US identified the first one over Montana. Beijing said the balloon over the US is a civilian airship intended for scientific research, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped a high profile visit to China over the incident. US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare said the US response has been a gross overreaction. Canceling an important diplomatic trip over something as trivial as this is absurd, he added. China's foreign ministry on Friday said the airship deviated far from its planned course and regrets the unintended entry into US airspace due to force majeure.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106955923_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f918a76d96abcc3a5dd8b5f5e96e46fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, us-china relations, pentagon, us defense, surveillance
china, us, us-china relations, pentagon, us defense, surveillance

Ex-Pentagon Analyst Doubts China Would Risk Sending Surveillance Balloon Over US

03:12 GMT 04.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former US defense official told Sputnik it is hard to imagine why China would risk sending an uncontrollable balloon with high-end surveillance equipment over the United States.
The Pentagon on Friday said it detected another Chinese surveillance balloon - this one transiting Latin America, which comes a day after the US identified the first one over Montana.
Beijing said the balloon over the US is a civilian airship intended for scientific research, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped a high profile visit to China over the incident.
"It is hard to imagine why the Chinese would risk sending military-grade surveillance equipment in a vulnerable, uncontrollable balloon that cannot even be directed to a specific target," former Pentagon analyst Chuck Spinney said. "These high altitude balloons basically go with the wind-flows."
US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare said the US response has been a gross overreaction. Canceling an important diplomatic trip over something as trivial as this is absurd, he added.
China's foreign ministry on Friday said the airship deviated far from its planned course and regrets the unintended entry into US airspace due to force majeure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала