https://sputniknews.com/20230204/ex-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-says-in-first-us-speech-he-will-not-give-up-on-brazil-1106965455.html
Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not ‘Give Up on Brazil'
Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not ‘Give Up on Brazil'
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his first speech given in the United States since leaving office that he will not give up on Brazil, despite losing the latest election.
2023-02-04T02:54+0000
2023-02-04T02:54+0000
2023-02-04T03:14+0000
americas
jair bolsonaro
us
brazil
brazil protest
brazil coup
visa applications
visa restrictions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg
"We will not give up on Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Friday during remarks at a Turning Point USA event. "I recharge my batteries in moments like this." In October, Bolsonaro lost a re-election bid to challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings as part of demonstrations against the election outcome. Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa to extend his stay in the United States, where he has lived in the wake of his loss, US media reported last month. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for his supporters’ actions. Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there is any evidence that he committed a crime related to the incident, the reports said.Analysts believe the former president is in the US on a special A-1 visa reserved for heads of state. If so that visa would have expired on Tuesday, 30 days after his presidential term ended. ?His claim could take months to process, during which he is expected to stay in the US.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_323:0:2915:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ded9c5ed9b99b73a8fe02ec1f3975a80.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bolsonaro, jair bolsonaro, us, brazil, visa application
bolsonaro, jair bolsonaro, us, brazil, visa application
Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not ‘Give Up on Brazil'
02:54 GMT 04.02.2023 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 04.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his first speech given in the United States since leaving office that he will not give up on Brazil, despite losing the latest election.
"We will not give up on Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Friday during remarks at a Turning Point USA event. "I recharge my batteries in moments like this."
In October, Bolsonaro lost a re-election bid to challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings as part of demonstrations against the election outcome.
Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa to extend his stay in the United States, where he has lived in the wake of his loss, US media reported last month. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for his supporters’ actions.
Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there is any evidence that he committed a crime related to the incident, the reports said.
Analysts
believe the former president is in the US on a special A-1 visa reserved for heads of state. If so that visa would have expired on Tuesday, 30 days after his presidential term ended. ?His claim could take months to process, during which he is expected to stay in the US.