https://sputniknews.com/20230204/ex-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-says-in-first-us-speech-he-will-not-give-up-on-brazil-1106965455.html

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not ‘Give Up on Brazil'

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says in First US Speech He Will Not ‘Give Up on Brazil'

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his first speech given in the United States since leaving office that he will not give up on Brazil, despite losing the latest election.

2023-02-04T02:54+0000

2023-02-04T02:54+0000

2023-02-04T03:14+0000

americas

jair bolsonaro

us

brazil

brazil protest

brazil coup

visa applications

visa restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg

"We will not give up on Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Friday during remarks at a Turning Point USA event. "I recharge my batteries in moments like this." In October, Bolsonaro lost a re-election bid to challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings as part of demonstrations against the election outcome. Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa to extend his stay in the United States, where he has lived in the wake of his loss, US media reported last month. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for his supporters’ actions. Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there is any evidence that he committed a crime related to the incident, the reports said.Analysts believe the former president is in the US on a special A-1 visa reserved for heads of state. If so that visa would have expired on Tuesday, 30 days after his presidential term ended. ?His claim could take months to process, during which he is expected to stay in the US.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bolsonaro, jair bolsonaro, us, brazil, visa application