https://sputniknews.com/20230204/dr-congo-wants-russia-to-invest-in-energy-and-mining-ambassador-says-1106970617.html

DR Congo Wants Russia to Invest in Energy and Mining, Ambassador Says

DR Congo Wants Russia to Invest in Energy and Mining, Ambassador Says

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is inviting Russia to invest in its energy and mining industry, agriculture, and is also interested in cooperation in technology.

2023-02-04T13:16+0000

2023-02-04T13:16+0000

2023-02-04T13:16+0000

africa

central africa

democratic republic of the congo

russia

cooperation

investment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106970861_0:0:3313:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_855707a593c8ab88ae3b5299cdda71f9.jpg

According to the diplomat, for a long time, cooperation between Russia and the DR Congo was based on the military-technical sphere. Ngimbi noted that there are other sectors where Kinshasa and Moscow should build cooperation, such as technology, healthcare, water use, and engineering.The Congolese envoy explained that the two nations have long-standing relations, but they mainly extend in the political sphere, and there is a big lag in terms of economic cooperation.Ngimbi pointed out that if a Russian company wants to invest in agriculture in the DRC, the country’s government will be “open” to assist in defining the stages together in order to start doing business.The diplomat added that there are specific projects in the Congo where Russian companies could invest.Ambassador Ngimbi confirmed that the DR Congo intends to take part in both the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Russia-Africa Summit that are set to take place in St. Petersburg in June and July of this year, respectively.

africa

central africa

democratic republic of the congo

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

dr congo, russia, russia invest, energy, mining, ivan vangu ngimbi, russia and dr congo, russia relations with dr congo,