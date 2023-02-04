Chinese Balloon Could Leave US East Coast on Saturday

International
The Chinese balloon detected over the United States may leave the East Coast on Saturday, US media reports.
According to a weather model of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the high-altitude balloon could exit the United States' East Coast "as early as Saturday morning." Meanwhile, two unnamed US defense officials confirmed this estimate to the broadcaster, adding that the airship is expected to reach the East Coast and move out to sea in the southeast. On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. China's foreign ministry has confirmed that the balloon is Chinese, however, it is not a spy balloon, as claimed by the US, rather a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. The airship blew off its planned course due to force majeur, the ministry said, expressing regret over the balloon's unintended entry into US airspace. On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned due to the balloon incident.
13:39 GMT 04.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chinese balloon detected over the United States may leave the East Coast on Saturday, US media reports.
According to a weather model of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the high-altitude balloon could exit the United States' East Coast "as early as Saturday morning."
Meanwhile, two unnamed US defense officials confirmed this estimate to the broadcaster, adding that the airship is expected to reach the East Coast and move out to sea in the southeast.
On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.
China's foreign ministry has confirmed that the balloon is Chinese, however, it is not a spy balloon, as claimed by the US, rather a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. The airship blew off its planned course due to force majeur, the ministry said, expressing regret over the balloon's unintended entry into US airspace.
On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned due to the balloon incident.
