British Sailors on HMS Portland Poisoned by 'Contaminated Water', Reports Say

Royal Navy sailors from the HMS Portland were poisoned by allegedly drinking water that was contaminated with chemicals, according to British media.The HMS Portland uses a reverse osmosis water system, which purifies sea water and makes it drinkable; however, a report suggests that this time an engineer got the mix wrong. If the responsible engineer had not quickly reported his mistake to the officers, things could have been much worse, the report adds.The ship docked at Portsmouth Naval Base and the poisoned were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital. The exact number of poisoned sailors in unclear. The scientists are currently trying to evaluate damage done to the ship and its water-purifying system. Just a few weeks ago, the HMS Portland escorted the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama. The representatives of the ship stress the fact that it was a routine procedure.

