Blinken Postpones China Trip as Tensions Intensify
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US and China tensions as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled his visit to Beijing.
U.S.-China tensions intensify as Blinken heads to China
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the U.S. and China tensions as Western reports claim U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Beijing.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistKJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & TeacherIan Khan - Metaverse, Web 3 Author, Keynote Speaker & FuturistIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about Hunter Biden threatening to sue Rudy Guilliani and others over laptop allegations.In the second hour, Ted Rall and the Fault Lines team discussed Biden’s attempt to redraw Democratic primaries by ousting Iowa as the first state to vote on the party's nomination calendar and switching it to South Carolina.In the third hour, KJ Noh spoke with Fault Lines about U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponing trip to Beijing amid heightened tensions between US and China.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines hosts and Ian Khan discussed the legal and social consequences of producing and watching AI porn.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US and China tensions as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled his visit to Beijing.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
KJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & Teacher
Ian Khan - Metaverse, Web 3 Author, Keynote Speaker & Futurist
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about Hunter Biden threatening to sue Rudy Guilliani and others over laptop allegations.
In the second hour, Ted Rall and the Fault Lines team discussed Biden’s attempt to redraw Democratic primaries by ousting Iowa as the first state to vote on the party's nomination calendar and switching it to South Carolina.
In the third hour, KJ Noh spoke with Fault Lines about U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponing trip to Beijing amid heightened tensions between US and China.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines hosts and Ian Khan discussed the legal and social consequences of producing and watching AI porn.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.