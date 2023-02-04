https://sputniknews.com/20230204/anti-government-rally-in-tel-aviv-1106972495.html

Anti-Government Rally in Tel Aviv

Anti-Government Rally in Tel Aviv

The opposition believes that Netanyahu's planned reforms undermine democracy and the judicial system of Israel, with protesters taking to the streets

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, where a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is taking place. Netanyahu, who returned to power in December 2022, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin have proposed new legislation that gives government and parliament greater control over the Supreme Court. The protesters include lawyers, judges and business representatives who believe that Netanyahu's policies lead to the erosion of democracy and an independent judiciary system. For its part, the government insists that the reforms will restore the balance between the judiciary, executive and legislative branches.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

