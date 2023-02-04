https://sputniknews.com/20230204/actor-claims-he-knows-where-prince-harry-really-lost-his-virginity-1106977968.html

Actor Claims He Knows Where Prince Harry Really Lost His Virginity

The English star claimed that the tryst the prince referred to in his memoir actually occurred somewhere outside of the country and that he knows the name of the woman involved.

Actor Rupert Everett has questioned the veracity of a salacious story Prince Harry included in his recently-released memoir "Spare."The story in question is Harry’s account of how he lost his virginity at the age of 17 to an older woman, whose name the royal did not mention in his book. The rendez-vous reportedly occurred in a "grassy field behind a busy [unnamed] pub.""Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," the prince wrote. "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze."Everett, however, said he knows the real story of Harry’s first sexual conquest, sharing this tidbit during an interview with one UK newspaper.A source close to Prince Harry also reportedly told the newspaper that it is “amazing” that Everett would have better knowledge of such “personal detail” than the Duke of Sussex himself.

