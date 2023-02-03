https://sputniknews.com/20230203/us-satellite-photos-show-damage-iranian-workshop-suffered-in-israeli-drone-attack-1106958685.html

US Satellite Photos Show Damage Iranian Workshop Suffered in 'Israeli Drone Attack'

A photo taken by satellites owned by US firm Planet Labs on Thursday was shared with US press on Friday, showing the five-sided building in Isfahan where Iranian authorities said bomb-laden quadcopter drones had launched an attack on January 28.

A photo taken by satellites owned by US firm Planet Labs on Thursday was shared with US press on Friday, showing the five-sided building in Isfahan where Iranian authorities said bomb-laden quadcopter drones had launched an attack on January 28. They also shared a photo taken last October, several months before the attack.US media noted the photos are consistent with footage shown on Iranian television after the attack.Iranian authorities have not disclosed what the structure is used for, but some media reports have indicated it was an ammunition factory while others claimed it made drones. Reports have also said it was protected with slat armor, a type of cage barrier that dilutes the effectiveness of shaped charges and similar explosives and is often fitted on patrol vehicles in urban war zones.The two nations have been locked in a deadly rivalry since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, which overthrew the pro-Western Shah. Recent years have seen a wave of espionage actions, including other drone attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, the theft of secret documents by scientists working for Israel, and the brazen daytime assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist on a highway outside Tehran.While decades ago Tehran had a nuclear weapons program, it has long since abandoned that quest, and says its nuclear program is for generating electricity and conducting research. While it has achieved a high purity of uranium-235, its purity is not weapons-grade, and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the US CIA, and Israel’s own military intelligence bureau have all said Iran has made no parallel effort to develop the technology necessary to turn that purified uranium into a weapon.At the start of the year, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price accused Iran of having “killed” any hope of returning to the deal.

