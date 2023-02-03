https://sputniknews.com/20230203/the-war-machine-is-in-charge-of-the-white-house-1106936276.html

The War Machine is in Charge of the White House

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump calling for an end to the escalation towards World War... 03.02.2023, Sputnik International

The War Machine is in Charge of the White House On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump calling for an end to the escalation towards World War III, and Republicans ousting Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | China Demonization, Xenophobia Towards Eurasia, and Migrants Refuse to Leave NYC Hotel Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Push for Nudity Across America, The Pro-Life Movement, and Conservative Authors in Mainstream StoresIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about World War III, Fox News attacks China on television, and asylum seekers in New York City. Ted commented on asylum seekers in New York City and their refusal to leave the Watson hotel in Manhattan. Ted discussed the problems with America's welfare programs and asylum seekers in America being unable to find work. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the January 6th narrative, naked bike rides across America, and Hunter Biden asks the DOJ to investigate the dissemination of his laptop materials. Thom talked about the mistakes of Hunter Biden and how Hunter has drawn attention to his own laptop story. Thom explained the Biden DOJ investigation into a pro-life activist in Philadelphia and the federal court's acquittal of the charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

