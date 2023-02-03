https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russian-envoy-tells-sputnik-moscow-will-respond-to-ridiculous-new-canadian-sanctions-1106962316.html
Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik Moscow Will Respond to 'Ridiculous' New Canadian Sanctions
Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik Moscow Will Respond to 'Ridiculous' New Canadian Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest round of sanctions imposed by Canada against Russia is "ridiculous" and Moscow will respond accordingly, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday.
"This is ridiculous. It’s just the desire of [Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie] Joly to curry favor with Ukraine and the United States," Stepanov said. "It discredits the quality of the Canadian diplomatic service."
"We always act based on the principle of reciprocity - symmetrically, asymmetrically, but for every unfriendly action on the part of the current Canadian authorities, which we look at with regret, we will respond. If the unfriendly steps were not taken then there would be no need for a response."
Underscoring that Moscow would respond in turn to the latest batch of Canadian sanctions, Stepanov took the opportunity to further point out that western nations have long forgotten about international law.
"Russia has never imposed illegal unilateral sanctions against any country. I also want to draw attention to the fact that any so-called sanctions, restrictive measures, that are not approved by the UN Security Council are illegal in principle," Stepanov said. "Everyone knows this very well, but everyone in the West has long forgotten about international law."
Earlier Friday, the Canadian government targeted 38 individuals and 16 entities, including the Rossiya Segodnya news agency as well as several journalists. Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev and war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny were among those targeted.
Additionally, restrictions were placed against the United World International and Foundation for the the Fight Against Repression, which reportedly hold links to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian billionaire and Wagner owner.