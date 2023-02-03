https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russian-envoy-tells-sputnik-moscow-will-respond-to-ridiculous-new-canadian-sanctions-1106962316.html

Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik Moscow Will Respond to 'Ridiculous' New Canadian Sanctions

Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik Moscow Will Respond to 'Ridiculous' New Canadian Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest round of sanctions imposed by Canada against Russia is "ridiculous" and Moscow will respond accordingly, Russian Ambassador... 03.02.2023, Sputnik International

"This is ridiculous. It’s just the desire of [Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie] Joly to curry favor with Ukraine and the United States," Stepanov said. "It discredits the quality of the Canadian diplomatic service." Underscoring that Moscow would respond in turn to the latest batch of Canadian sanctions, Stepanov took the opportunity to further point out that western nations have long forgotten about international law.Earlier Friday, the Canadian government targeted 38 individuals and 16 entities, including the Rossiya Segodnya news agency as well as several journalists. Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev and war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny were among those targeted.Additionally, restrictions were placed against the United World International and Foundation for the the Fight Against Repression, which reportedly hold links to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian billionaire and Wagner owner.

