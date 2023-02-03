https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russia-equatorial-guinea-discuss-gas-transmission-in-central-africa-1106941401.html
Russia, Equatorial Guinea Discuss Gas Transmission in Central Africa
Russia, Equatorial Guinea Discuss Gas Transmission in Central Africa
08:05 GMT 03.02.2023 (Updated: 08:07 GMT 03.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Energy Ministry is in talks with Equatorial Guinea on how Russian companies can help build a gas pipeline network in Central Africa, the Russian deputy energy minister said Thursday.
"Our energy companies are interested in mutually-beneficial partnerships and are ready to identify and implement promising projects. For instance, we are discussing possible contribution of Russian companies to the Central African gas transmission system project," Sergey Mochalnikov said.
Mochalnikov met with the Equatorial Guinean ambassador to Russia, Luciano Ncogo Ndong Ayecaba, to discuss energy cooperation
, which the minister said was continuing in a friendly spirit.
They also agreed to cooperate within the OPEC+ group of oil exporters and the 12-nation Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
Last year, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk exchanged views on the development of joint projects in Africa to increase energy deliveries to local markets.
The sides discussed the investment potential and current projects on energy production on the African continent, cooperation between Russia and African countries within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, as well as approaches to the global energy and climate agenda with a focus on universal access to energy sources.