Prosecutors Scrap Attempted Rape Charges Against Manchester Utd Player Greenwood
Prosecutors Scrap Attempted Rape Charges Against Manchester Utd Player Greenwood
A Manchester United representative said that the club will now "conduct its own process" before deciding on next steps with respect to Mason Greenwood.
The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has dropped the attempted rape charges against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood following the "withdrawal of key witnesses and after “new material that came to light".Greenwood, for his part, told reporters that he was "relieved that this matter is now over", adding that he would like to thank his family, loved ones and friends for their support. The 21-year-old also said that "there will be no further comment at this time."He spoke as Manchester United said in a statement that they had "noted" the CPS's decision, pledging that the club "will now conduct its own process before determining next steps." Greenwood, who made one appearance for the senior England men's team, was detained in January 2022 following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online.He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All the three charges were reportedly related to the same woman.
Prosecutors Scrap Attempted Rape Charges Against Manchester Utd Player Greenwood
The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has dropped the attempted rape charges against Manchester United
footballer Mason Greenwood following the "withdrawal of key witnesses and after “new material that came to light".
The CPS announced that the developments meant there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction" and that it has "explained" the decision "to all parties".
Greenwood, for his part, told reporters that he was "relieved that this matter is now over", adding that he would like to thank his family, loved ones and friends for their support. The 21-year-old also said that "there will be no further comment at this time."
He spoke as Manchester United said in a statement that they had "noted" the CPS's decision, pledging that the club "will now conduct its own process before determining next steps."
According to the statement, the club "will not make any further comment until that process is complete."
Greenwood, who made one appearance for the senior England men's team, was detained in January 2022 following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online.
He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All the three charges were reportedly related to the same woman.