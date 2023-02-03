https://sputniknews.com/20230203/only-41-of-americans-believe-police-treat-black-white-people-equally-poll-shows-1106953714.html

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally, Poll Shows

Only 41% of Americans think that police treat black and white people equally, and just 39% believe officers have adequate training to avoid the use of excessive force, the poll showed on Friday.

Both are record lows since these questions were first asked in similar polls nearly a decade ago. In 2014, these figures were at 54% and 52%, respectively. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died three days after an altercation with five Memphis police officers, who were also black, in January following a traffic stop. All the five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. The poll showed a big gap between people of different races in relation to the police. While a little bit less than half of white Americans think that the police treat blacks and whites equally, only 12% of African Americans and 33% of Hispanics share this opinion. Only every fifth black American is confident that the police are trained enough to avoid the use of excessive force. A total of 46% of white people and 34% of Hispanics have the same opinion, the poll added. The poll also found big differences depending on party affiliation. Seventy-two percent of Republicans are confident in the police, but only 40% of independent voters and just 14% of Democrats feel the same. The poll was conducted from January 27-February 1 based on phone interviews with a random national sample of 1,003 adults.

