New Fed Rate Hike, Russian Offensive Possibility, Cop City

Economist, radio show host & author Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the continued effort of the Fed to increase unemployment by raising interest rates, why the Fed is dedicated to lowering inflation at any human cost, the one-trillion-dollar coin, why other countries don’t have to fight over a debt ceiling,Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the expectations surrounding an expected Russian offensive, the debate over fighter jet provisions to Kiev, the possibility of civil war in Iran, the military agreement announced between the Filipino and US forces, and Washington’s continual aggression towards Beijing.Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the consequences surrounding the Moore v. harper case being taken up by the Supreme Court and the ongoing case of lawfare against Donziger for holding Chevron accountable for environmental contamination of the Amazon.The Misfits also discuss Congress denouncing socialism, and the release of a Guantanamo prisoner.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

