International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/london-reportedly-considering-labeling-wagner-group-terrorist-organization-1106963340.html
London Reportedly Considering Labeling Wagner Group Terrorist Organization
London Reportedly Considering Labeling Wagner Group Terrorist Organization
The UK Home Office is discussing potential plans to designate the Wagner Group private military company a terrorist organization, The Telegraph reports.
2023-02-03T22:40+0000
2023-02-03T22:34+0000
world
europe
pmc wagner
uk
terrorist group
us-russia summit
terror designation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101036220_0:230:3072:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7603e4a4e3772112e9a800c4ea2e9c.jpg
A final decision has not been made yet and talks about proscription are at an early stage and are not as advanced as the planned proscription of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Nonetheless, the Wagner Group could be labeled as a terrorist organization "much quicker" than the IRGC, insiders told the newspaper on Friday. On Monday, UK Foreign Office ministers will discuss Wagner and its activities, according to The Telegraph. If the military group is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Kingdom, it will become a criminal offense in the UK to belong to the Wagner Group, attend its meetings, encourage support for it, or carry its logo in public. It could also affect the group’s money-raising abilities, if any of its revenue streams run through British financial institutions, The Telegraph said. The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of the city of Soledar. The liberation of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had charged Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, with infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity due to the group's active role in the Ukraine conflict. In January, the US Treasury announced that the United States had designated the Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the decision that it would not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/us-to-designate-wagner-group-as-transnational-criminal-organization-1106537152.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101036220_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a381a0e1c33ee9b549787f7a0e6b3a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, wagner group, terrorist organization
uk, wagner group, terrorist organization

London Reportedly Considering Labeling Wagner Group Terrorist Organization

22:40 GMT 03.02.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankA serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic
A serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office is discussing potential plans to designate the Wagner Group private military company a terrorist organization, The Telegraph reports.
A final decision has not been made yet and talks about proscription are at an early stage and are not as advanced as the planned proscription of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Nonetheless, the Wagner Group could be labeled as a terrorist organization "much quicker" than the IRGC, insiders told the newspaper on Friday.
On Monday, UK Foreign Office ministers will discuss Wagner and its activities, according to The Telegraph.
If the military group is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Kingdom, it will become a criminal offense in the UK to belong to the Wagner Group, attend its meetings, encourage support for it, or carry its logo in public. It could also affect the group’s money-raising abilities, if any of its revenue streams run through British financial institutions, The Telegraph said.
The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of the city of Soledar. The liberation of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.
Wagner PMC near Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
Military
US to Designate Wagner Group as Transnational Criminal Organization
20 January, 19:03 GMT
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had charged Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, with infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity due to the group's active role in the Ukraine conflict.
In January, the US Treasury announced that the United States had designated the Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the decision that it would not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала