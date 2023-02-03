https://sputniknews.com/20230203/googles-jigsaw-lays-off-at-least-one-third-of-workforce-media-reports-1106957245.html

Google's Jigsaw Reportedly Lays Off At Least One Third of Workforce

Google’s Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, American media reported on Friday, citing three employees affected.

The employees said that at least 20 of the staff out of 50 had been laid off in one swoop without any explanation. They suspected that Google is phasing out the company because it is not focused on generating profits. Jigsaw was founded in 2010 as Google Ideas.

