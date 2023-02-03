International
Google's Jigsaw Reportedly Lays Off At Least One Third of Workforce
Google’s Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, American media reported on Friday, citing three employees affected.
The employees said that at least 20 of the staff out of 50 had been laid off in one swoop without any explanation. They suspected that Google is phasing out the company because it is not focused on generating profits. Jigsaw was founded in 2010 as Google Ideas.
Google's Jigsaw Reportedly Lays Off At Least One Third of Workforce

15:54 GMT 03.02.2023 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 03.02.2023)
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Google’s Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, American media reported on Friday, citing three employees affected.
The employees said that at least 20 of the staff out of 50 had been laid off in one swoop without any explanation.
They suspected that Google is phasing out the company because it is not focused on generating profits.
Jigsaw was founded in 2010 as Google Ideas.
