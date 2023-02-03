International
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88
Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday.
The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.The fashion designer reportedly died at his home in northwestern France.
