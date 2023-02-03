https://sputniknews.com/20230203/french-fashion-designer-paco-rabanne-dies-aged-88-1106952792.html
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88
Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday.
2023-02-03T14:03+0000
2023-02-03T14:03+0000
2023-02-03T14:13+0000
world
europe
fashion
design
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106952646_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_8f05b2f5d1efdd7050553c594c99ff4e.jpg
The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.The fashion designer reportedly died at his home in northwestern France.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106952646_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_85b0ae5f2975c4eaa1fd8faa95a1490f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, fashion, design
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88
14:03 GMT 03.02.2023 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 03.02.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwestern France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday.
"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities," the house said in a statement.
The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.
The fashion designer reportedly died at his home in northwestern France.