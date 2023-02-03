https://sputniknews.com/20230203/community-control-of-police-in-the-struggle-against-racist-policing-1106934834.html
Community Control of Police in the Struggle Against Racist Policing
Community Control of Police in the Struggle Against Racist Policing
A Report From The Donbass, The True Role of the Police 03.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-03T15:26+0000
2023-02-03T15:26+0000
2023-02-03T15:26+0000
by any means necessary
ukraine
police
donbass
us
police
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106934685_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3bbc8f697aaec4e8fc4de06cce10e65c.png
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Johnny Miller, PressTV correspondent currently in Donetsk for an on-the-ground report from Donetsk and the history of the conflict in Donbass, why many people in the Donbass support Russia’s intervention in Ukraine as a measure of protection against ethnic cleansing that has been happening since 2014, why the stories of the people of the Donbass are not reported in the mainstream press, the cooperation between the Ukrainian government and far-right elements, and what the future holds for Ukraine as the US continues to escalate conflict with its endless weapons flow to Ukraine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Rameau, member of Pan-African Community Action to discuss the neocolonial relationship between the police and oppressed communities in the US, why some people from oppressed communities continue to support police, the dismissal of the demands made during the uprisings in 2020 by politicians such as Joe Biden, and what community control of police would look like in a new system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106934685_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bda26a34bec154de13e1bce7a05c4bc8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
ukraine, police, donbass, us, police, radio
ukraine, police, donbass, us, police, radio
Community Control of Police in the Struggle Against Racist Policing
A Report From The Donbass, The True Role of the Police
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Johnny Miller, PressTV correspondent currently in Donetsk for an on-the-ground report from Donetsk and the history of the conflict in Donbass, why many people in the Donbass support Russia’s intervention in Ukraine as a measure of protection against ethnic cleansing that has been happening since 2014, why the stories of the people of the Donbass are not reported in the mainstream press, the cooperation between the Ukrainian government and far-right elements, and what the future holds for Ukraine as the US continues to escalate conflict with its endless weapons flow to Ukraine.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Rameau, member of Pan-African Community Action to discuss the neocolonial relationship between the police and oppressed communities in the US, why some people from oppressed communities continue to support police, the dismissal of the demands made during the uprisings in 2020 by politicians such as Joe Biden, and what community control of police would look like in a new system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.