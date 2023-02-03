https://sputniknews.com/20230203/colombian-judge-says-used-ai-powered-chatbot-to-rule-on-case-1106939372.html

Colombian Judge Says Used AI-Powered Chatbot to Rule on Case

Juan Manuel Padilla, a Colombian judge in the city of Cartagena, said on Thursday that he used AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT to make a decision on a case.

He added that the use of such tools in the country's judicial practice does not contradict Colombian laws and helps save judges' time. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombian courts have been using digital instruments everywhere, and the AI-powered chatbot is one of these tools, the judge said.OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.On Tuesday, a student of the Russian State University for the Humanities finished his thesis with less than 15% of plagiarism while using ChatGPT and managed to pass the defense procedure with a "satisfactory" grade, according to the university.

