International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/colombian-judge-says-used-ai-powered-chatbot-to-rule-on-case-1106939372.html
Colombian Judge Says Used AI-Powered Chatbot to Rule on Case
Colombian Judge Says Used AI-Powered Chatbot to Rule on Case
Juan Manuel Padilla, a Colombian judge in the city of Cartagena, said on Thursday that he used AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT to make a decision on a case.
2023-02-03T05:24+0000
2023-02-03T05:24+0000
americas
colombia
latin america
ai
judge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_285984c9d1499f313090296e302f5c27.jpg
He added that the use of such tools in the country's judicial practice does not contradict Colombian laws and helps save judges' time. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombian courts have been using digital instruments everywhere, and the AI-powered chatbot is one of these tools, the judge said.OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.On Tuesday, a student of the Russian State University for the Humanities finished his thesis with less than 15% of plagiarism while using ChatGPT and managed to pass the defense procedure with a "satisfactory" grade, according to the university.
americas
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_431d673098263efb3d4eea8bb3fce0ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chatbot chatgpt, ai in court, colombian court uses ai
chatbot chatgpt, ai in court, colombian court uses ai

Colombian Judge Says Used AI-Powered Chatbot to Rule on Case

05:24 GMT 03.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Court
Court - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Juan Manuel Padilla, a Colombian judge in the city of Cartagena, said on Thursday that he used AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT to make a decision on a case.

"This is the first verdict in the country when artificial intelligence has been used, to which I am surprised. However, understanding the concerns of many, my decision is entirely personal, private, and autonomous. But artificial intelligence helps to build a chain of texts, which helps to deliver a verdict and make a decision," Padilla told local TV.

He added that the use of such tools in the country's judicial practice does not contradict Colombian laws and helps save judges' time. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombian courts have been using digital instruments everywhere, and the AI-powered chatbot is one of these tools, the judge said.

"ChatGPT can even anticipate the decision that a court might make because the principle of equality is maintained while considering precedents, so they serve as a preceding parameter to the decision. The use of this and other instruments does not make the judge lazy, decisions are still autonomous and proprietary," the judge said.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.
On Tuesday, a student of the Russian State University for the Humanities finished his thesis with less than 15% of plagiarism while using ChatGPT and managed to pass the defense procedure with a "satisfactory" grade, according to the university.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала