https://sputniknews.com/20230203/chinese-ambassador-to-canada-summoned-over--balloon-incident-media-reports-1106956423.html
Chinese Ambassador to Canada Reportedly Summoned Over Balloon Incident
Chinese Ambassador to Canada Reportedly Summoned Over Balloon Incident
Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a balloon flying over the country, Canadian news agency reported on Friday.
2023-02-03T15:37+0000
2023-02-03T15:37+0000
2023-02-03T15:44+0000
americas
balloon
china
canada
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101641/52/1016415239_0:194:2048:1346_1920x0_80_0_0_f4801c49cb3fe097502528d9306c8258.jpg
The report said, citing undisclosed sources from National Defence, that the Chinese balloon trespassed into Canadian airspace for some time. Accordingly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Canada was summoned on Thursday over an incident involving a Chinese balloon. On Thursday, a Chinese balloon was detected over the skies of Montana by the US Department of Defense. Shortly after, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying it was also tracking a balloon through NORAD, and that Canadians security was ensured, and all measures were being taken to protect the country’s airspace. It, however, didn't mention On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry addressing Montana’s incident, lamented that a civilian airship deviated from its course, stressing that it was not a spy balloon, but one mainly used in meteorological research.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/blinken-will-reportedly-postpone-upcoming-beijing-trip-over-chinese-balloon-on-sky-over-us-1106954989.html
americas
china
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101641/52/1016415239_0:2:2048:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6989b2d3beb51e54a3d1c444309e7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese baloon incident, us, china, canada
chinese baloon incident, us, china, canada
Chinese Ambassador to Canada Reportedly Summoned Over Balloon Incident
15:37 GMT 03.02.2023 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 03.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a balloon flying over the country, a Canadian news agency reported on Friday.
The report said, citing undisclosed sources from National Defence, that the Chinese balloon trespassed into Canadian airspace for some time.
Accordingly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Canada was summoned on Thursday over an incident involving a Chinese balloon.
On Thursday, a Chinese balloon was detected
over the skies of Montana by the US Department of Defense.
Shortly after, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying it was also tracking a balloon through NORAD, and that Canadians security was ensured, and all measures were being taken to protect the country’s airspace. It, however, didn't mention
On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry addressing Montana’s incident, lamented that a civilian airship
deviated from its course, stressing that it was not a spy balloon, but one mainly used in meteorological research.