Chinese Ambassador to Canada Reportedly Summoned Over Balloon Incident

Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a balloon flying over the country, Canadian news agency reported on Friday.

The report said, citing undisclosed sources from National Defence, that the Chinese balloon trespassed into Canadian airspace for some time. Accordingly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Canada was summoned on Thursday over an incident involving a Chinese balloon. On Thursday, a Chinese balloon was detected over the skies of Montana by the US Department of Defense. Shortly after, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying it was also tracking a balloon through NORAD, and that Canadians security was ensured, and all measures were being taken to protect the country’s airspace. It, however, didn't mention On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry addressing Montana’s incident, lamented that a civilian airship deviated from its course, stressing that it was not a spy balloon, but one mainly used in meteorological research.

