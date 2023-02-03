https://sputniknews.com/20230203/car-taking-all-available-measures-to-investigate-deaths-of-russian-reporters---ambassador-1106938345.html

CAR Taking All Available Measures to Investigate Deaths of Russian Reporters - Ambassador

The authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) are taking all available measures to investigate the killing of three Russian journalists in the republic in 2018 despite the tense situation in the region, Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.

Russian journalists Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev, and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead on July 30, 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, to make a movie on an allegedly Kremlin-linked private military group operating in the country. Bikantov told Sputnik in 2022 that the journalists were presumably murdered by the 3R illegal rebel group when they were moving along a roadway without guards. The ambassador added that the investigation into the 2018 murder of three Russian journalists remains one of the priorities in the dialogue with the authorities of the CAR. The latest comes after a high-ranking police source previously informed Sputnik that the investigation into the attempted murder of the CAR Russian House head was completed. It was noted at the time the forensic investigators was working on the case.

