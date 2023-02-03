https://sputniknews.com/20230203/blinken-failed-to-offer-steps-to-end-violence-in-middle-east-palestinian-foreign-minister-says-1106947717.html

Blinken Failed to Offer Steps to End Violence in Middle East, Palestinian Foreign Minister Says

Blinken Failed to Offer Steps to End Violence in Middle East, Palestinian Foreign Minister Says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged both Israel and Palestine to ensure de-escalation of tensions, but left the region without offering any concrete measures able to amend the situation.

2023-02-03T11:16+0000

2023-02-03T11:16+0000

2023-02-03T11:16+0000

world

palestine

palestinians

russia

middle east

israel

antony blinken

sergey lavrov

riyad maliki

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099806921_0:117:3072:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb42f5b17339d8b6ecf2484e092d3ac.jpg

The US's top diplomat visited Israel and the West Bank from January 30-31 amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinians. It came after a brutal Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on January 26 and deadly shootings in Jerusalem over the next two days, which claimed lives on both sides.He noted that January has been "a bloody month for Palestinians," as many as 35 citizens were killed in the conflict with Israel. After the tragic events in Jenin, Blinken hastened to come in the region and see if it was possible to calm the situation down, but failed to work it out, the foreign minister recalled. Al-Maliki went on saying that Washington needed to speak to the Israelis if it wanted to resolve the situation and prevent new terrible bloodshed. Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.Relations With RussiaAl-Maliki also stressed that during his visit, Blinken did not appeal to the Palestinian leadership demanding Ramallah to condemn Russia amid the special military operation in Ukraine.Al-Maliki also noted that he was considering traveling to Moscow in the next two months at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.He also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas would continue their annual meetings this year, "when the time really comes and when both leaders feel that there is a need for them to meet in order to exchange views."

russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

blinken visits israel, us-palestinian talks, blinken visits palestina, palestinian foreign minister, riad al-maliki slams blinken