Biden Prepares Ukraine Aid Package Amid Economic Uncertainty
Biden prepares Ukraine aid package amid economic uncertainty
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the U.S. sending another aid package to Ukraine despite a looming recession.
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistHilary Fordwich - Global Business Consultant & Royal CommentatorTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about the current state of Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the Biden administration preparing to send another aid package to Ukraine despite economic uncertainty.In the second hour, Hilary Fordwich and the Fault Lines team discussed why Europe and the UK are in a dire economic situation and why President Biden is against Brexit.In the final hour, Ted Harvey spoke with Fault Lines about Hunter Biden sex chats recently uncovered. Plus, how liberal California is at odds with other states over how much water to take from the drying Colorado River.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Prepares Ukraine Aid Package Amid Economic Uncertainty
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist
Hilary Fordwich - Global Business Consultant & Royal Commentator
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about the current state of Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the Biden administration preparing to send another aid package to Ukraine despite economic uncertainty.
In the second hour, Hilary Fordwich and the Fault Lines team discussed why Europe and the UK are in a dire economic situation and why President Biden is against Brexit.
In the final hour, Ted Harvey spoke with Fault Lines about Hunter Biden sex chats recently uncovered. Plus, how liberal California is at odds with other states over how much water to take from the drying Colorado River.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.