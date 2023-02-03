International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/beijing-says-speculation-related-to-chinese-spy-balloon-over-us-inappropriate-1106943939.html
Beijing Says Speculation Related to 'Chinese Spy Balloon' Over US Inappropriate
Beijing Says Speculation Related to 'Chinese Spy Balloon' Over US Inappropriate
Speculation on the topic of a "Chinese spy balloon" allegedly detected over the United States will not contribute to the resolution of the issue until all the details are established, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
2023-02-03T08:56+0000
2023-02-03T09:16+0000
asia
us
china
rival powers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg
The US Defense Department detected a high altitude surveillance balloon late on Thursday, specifying that the object was traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and did not pose any threat. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said that the US had "very high confidence" that this was a "Chinese spy balloon."Beijing is currently investigating the incident and hopes to work with Washington to "calmly and prudently resolve this issue," the spokeswoman added. Earlier in the day, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused China of disregarding the country's sovereignty and requested a "Gang of Eight briefing," a briefing on classified intelligence for a set of eight leaders within the US Congress.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/pentagon-suspected-chinese-surveillance-balloon-being-tracked-over-northern-us-1106937518.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6c95e805dcadcb0a9debca5cd5e27b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, americas, us, china, chinese-american rivalry
asia, americas, us, china, chinese-american rivalry

Beijing Says Speculation Related to 'Chinese Spy Balloon' Over US Inappropriate

08:56 GMT 03.02.2023 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 03.02.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankThe Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Speculation on the topic of a "Chinese spy balloon" allegedly detected over the United States will not contribute to the resolution of the issue until all the details are established, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
The US Defense Department detected a high altitude surveillance balloon late on Thursday, specifying that the object was traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and did not pose any threat. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said that the US had "very high confidence" that this was a "Chinese spy balloon."
The Pentagon - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
Military
Pentagon: Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon Being Tracked Over Northern US
02:32 GMT
"I want to emphasize that speculation and fuss until the facts are determined is not the proper way to resolve [the issue]," Mao told a briefing.
Beijing is currently investigating the incident and hopes to work with Washington to "calmly and prudently resolve this issue," the spokeswoman added.
Earlier in the day, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused China of disregarding the country's sovereignty and requested a "Gang of Eight briefing," a briefing on classified intelligence for a set of eight leaders within the US Congress.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала