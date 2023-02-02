https://sputniknews.com/20230202/we-dont-control-our-southern-border-house-gop-members-want-to-impeach-homeland-security-secretary-1106921966.html

We Don’t Control Our Southern Border: House GOP Members Want to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary

The US has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021

A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives has called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what they slammed as lax border policies.Representative Andy Biggs, from the border state of Arizona, lashed out at Mayorkas as he pointed to “the systematic destruction of the geographical integrity of the United States of America.” A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson reacted by urging lawmakers to focus on updating the US immigration system "instead of trying to point fingers and score political points."Media reports suggested in this vein that even though the impeachment motion could find GOP support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, it is unlikely to be backed in the Democrat-controlled Senate, “which would be responsible for the trial in which Mayorkas would need to be found guilty before being removed from office.”The developments come after Republican lawmaker Pat Fallon filed a separate impeachment resolution against Mayorkas last month, in which he targeted the Homeland Security Secretary’s policies on migration.In early January, US President Joe Biden arrived in El Paso, Texas to tour the US southern border amid record-breaking numbers of migrants illegally entering the US since he took office. The visit was preceded by POTUS’ repeated pledges to visit the area and references to him having other things to do.According to US Customs and Border Protection data, the number of undocumented immigrant crossings at the country’s southern border for fiscal year 2022 topped 2.76 million - more than twice the 2019 figure, four times as many as in 2020 and a 41% increase over 2021.

