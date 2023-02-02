https://sputniknews.com/20230202/vladimir-putin-speaks-at-concert-dedicated-to-80th-anniversary-of-the-battle-of-stalingrad-1106906580.html
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Concert Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad

2023-02-02
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Concert Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad
The Battle of Stalingrad is one of the largest pitched battles of World War II, that layed the foundation for the victory of the Soviet Union.
Sputnik is live from Volgograd, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking at a gala concert marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Army's defeat of Nazi troops in Stalingrad. The Battle of Stalingrad was a turning point in World War II which paved the way for the Soviet Union's subsequent victory over Germany in May 1945. Defeat at the Battle of Stalingrad came as a shock to all of Nazi Germany; it shook its foreign policy positions and undermined confidence among its satellite states, who had been convinced that the USSR would lose the city in matter of days.
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Concert, Dedicated To 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Concert, Dedicated To 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Concert Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad
The Battle of Stalingrad was one of the largest pitched battles of World War II; it laid the foundation for the Soviet and Allied victory over Nazi Germany.
Sputnik is live from Volgograd, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking at a gala concert marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Army's defeat of Nazi troops in Stalingrad.
The Battle of Stalingrad was a turning point in World War II which paved the way for the Soviet Union's subsequent victory over Germany in May 1945. Defeat at the Battle of Stalingrad came as a shock to all of Nazi Germany; it shook its foreign policy positions and undermined confidence among its satellite states, who had been convinced that the USSR would lose the city in matter of days.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!