VIDEO: 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad That Turned WWII's Course
VIDEO: 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad That Turned WWII's Course
Eighty years ago, the Soviet Red Army troops emerged victorious from one of the bloodiest and most intense urban battles in history – the Battle of Stalingrad.
Initially marching upon the city of Stalingrad as conquerors, Nazi troops met an inglorious end there with thousands perishing at the hands of Soviet soldiers, while the rest simply surrendered along with their commander, Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus.The Soviet victory at Stalingrad became a pivotal moment in World War II, with the Red Army seizing the strategic initiative while a number of Hitler’s allies, such as Hungary and Romania, started seeking a way to sue for peace with the USSR.
The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad
The crushing defeat in the Battle for Stalingrad in 1942-1943 resulted in the collapse of the Wehrmacht's southern flank, forcing then into a massive retreat.
VIDEO: 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad That Turned WWII's Course

11:43 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 02.02.2023)
Eighty years ago, Soviet Red Army troops emerged victorious from one of the bloodiest and most intense urban battles in history – the Battle of Stalingrad.
Initially marching upon the city of Stalingrad as conquerors, Nazi troops met an inglorious end there with thousands perishing at the hands of Soviet soldiers, while the rest simply surrendered along with their commander, Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus.
The Soviet victory at Stalingrad became a pivotal moment in World War II, with the Red Army seizing the strategic initiative while a number of Hitler’s allies, such as Hungary and Romania, started seeking a way to sue for peace with the USSR.
