International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-transfers-guantanamo-prisoner-majid-khan-to-belize-pentagon-1106931509.html
US Transfers Guantanamo Prisoner Majid Khan to Belize: Pentagon
US Transfers Guantanamo Prisoner Majid Khan to Belize: Pentagon
The United States has transferred a prisoner at the Guantanamo detention facility to Belize, the US Department of Defense announced in a release on Thursday.
2023-02-02T18:14+0000
2023-02-02T18:14+0000
americas
us
guantanamo bay
guantanamo prison
prisoners
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094431603_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f02ac4b759d2326753fee10463fad2de.jpg
"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Majid Khan from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Belize," the release said. "The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Belize and other partners to support ongoing US efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility." The Defense Department said in the release that Khan pleaded guilty before a military commission in February 2012, pledged to cooperate with the US government and honored his cooperation commitment. Khan was sentenced in 2021 to a ten-year term of confinement and completed his sentence with credit for the years he spent cooperating with US personnel, the release said. Khan left the Guantanamo detention facility earlier on Thursday - the first prisoner to be transferred by the Biden administration - and has already arrived in Belize, media reported, citing US officials. Khan is a citizen of Pakistan and the only known legal US resident at the Guantanamo facility. He was granted asylum in the United States at the time of attending high school near Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, the report said. Khan returned to Pakistan in 2002 and joined al-Qaeda* to become a direct subordinate to the principal architect of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States - Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The report noted that Khan was arrested in Karachi in 2003 and even though his sentence ended on March 1, 2022, he could not return to the United States to rejoin his family. For that reason the Biden administration reached out to several countries, including Belize, to accept Khan. Two more detainees from Pakistan - Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani and Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani - may be resettled in the coming weeks as well, the report said. "Today, 34 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 20 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; nine are involved in the military commissions process; and two remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions," the Defense Department said.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/amnesty-international-urges-biden-to-close-guantanamo-on-21st-anniversary-of-camp-1106205044.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094431603_252:0:2983:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12832fceed5d5a7c3dac13a9bb38373c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us. pentagon, guantanamo prison, gitmo, guantanamo prisoners, prisoners transfer, belize
us. pentagon, guantanamo prison, gitmo, guantanamo prisoners, prisoners transfer, belize

US Transfers Guantanamo Prisoner Majid Khan to Belize: Pentagon

18:14 GMT 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, flags fly at half-staff at Camp Justice, Aug. 29, 2021, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Defense Department says Sufiyan Barhoumi, an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years, has been released and sent back to his homeland.
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, flags fly at half-staff at Camp Justice, Aug. 29, 2021, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Defense Department says Sufiyan Barhoumi, an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years, has been released and sent back to his homeland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has transferred a prisoner at the Guantanamo detention facility to Belize, the US Department of Defense announced in a release on Thursday.
"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Majid Khan from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Belize," the release said. "The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Belize and other partners to support ongoing US efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility."
The Defense Department said in the release that Khan pleaded guilty before a military commission in February 2012, pledged to cooperate with the US government and honored his cooperation commitment.
In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Americas
Amnesty International Urges Biden to Close Guantanamo on 21st Anniversary of Camp
10 January, 16:40 GMT
Khan was sentenced in 2021 to a ten-year term of confinement and completed his sentence with credit for the years he spent cooperating with US personnel, the release said.
"On December 22, 2022, Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to transfer Majid Khan to the government of Belize, and, in consultation with Belize partners, we completed the requirements for responsible transfer," the release said.
Khan left the Guantanamo detention facility earlier on Thursday - the first prisoner to be transferred by the Biden administration - and has already arrived in Belize, media reported, citing US officials.
Khan is a citizen of Pakistan and the only known legal US resident at the Guantanamo facility. He was granted asylum in the United States at the time of attending high school near Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, the report said.
Khan returned to Pakistan in 2002 and joined al-Qaeda* to become a direct subordinate to the principal architect of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States - Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.
The report noted that Khan was arrested in Karachi in 2003 and even though his sentence ended on March 1, 2022, he could not return to the United States to rejoin his family. For that reason the Biden administration reached out to several countries, including Belize, to accept Khan.
Two more detainees from Pakistan - Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani and Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani - may be resettled in the coming weeks as well, the report said.
"Today, 34 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 20 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; nine are involved in the military commissions process; and two remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions," the Defense Department said.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала