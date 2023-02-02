https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-not-seeking-permanent-basing-for-its-military-in-philippines-washington-says--1106906439.html

US Not Seeking Permanent Basing for Its Military in Philippines, Washington Says

The United States is not seeking any permanent basing for its military in the Philippines, but prefers rotation, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

asia

us

philippines

military

lloyd austin

Earlier in the day, Austin met with Philippine Defense Minister Carlito Galvez Jr. during his visit to the country. The sides have agreed to expand the US' access to four more military bases in the Philippines as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), thus, bringing the total number of EDCA sites to nine. The agreement also provides the US the ability to respond effectively to humanitarian issues and other types of crises not only in the Philippines but in the entire region, the defense chief added.

asia, us, philippines, military, lloyd austin