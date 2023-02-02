International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/turkish-foreign-ministry-summons-norwegian-ambassador-over-planned-burning-of-quran-1106921601.html
Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Planned Burning of Quran
Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Planned Burning of Quran
he Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador in connection with the planned burning of Quran on February 3 and expressed its protest to him, a source in the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
2023-02-02T12:02+0000
2023-02-02T12:02+0000
world
turkey
norway
quran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104371/57/1043715793_0:54:1019:627_1920x0_80_0_0_a336652deabf52c552aa8c988970e2d4.jpg
The ambassador was summoned after reports of “a planned action to desecrate the Holy Quran on February 3,” the source said. Earlier this year, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the anti-islamic Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish leadership. He promised to burn Muslim holy book each Friday unless Turkey approves Sweden`s bid to join NATO. A similar protest was carried out by Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Quran and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/protests-across-middle-east-and-asia-against-danish-quran-burning-1106762799.html
turkey
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104371/57/1043715793_56:0:963:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c927203ea4996ad0a92c036ddfc31f93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, norway, anti-islamic activism in europe
turkey, norway, anti-islamic activism in europe

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Planned Burning of Quran

12:02 GMT 02.02.2023
© Photo : mehrnews.comQuran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© Photo : mehrnews.com
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador in connection with the planned burning of Quran on February 3 and expressed its protest to him, a source in the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
The ambassador was summoned after reports of “a planned action to desecrate the Holy Quran on February 3,” the source said.
“We stressed that we condemn in the strongest terms Norway's attitude towards preventing provocative actions that clearly qualify as hate crimes. We expect that the Norwegian authorities will not allow to conduct this action, such acts are unacceptable,” the source said.
Afghans shout slogans as they burn a flag of Sweden during a protest against the burning of the Koran by Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, after Friday prayers in Jalalabad on January 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
World
Protests Across Middle East and Asia Against Danish Quran Burning
27 January, 14:58 GMT
Earlier this year, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the anti-islamic Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish leadership. He promised to burn Muslim holy book each Friday unless Turkey approves Sweden`s bid to join NATO. A similar protest was carried out by Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Quran and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала