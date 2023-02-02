International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/the-democrats-want-the-covid-emergency-to-stay-forever-1106899554.html
The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever
The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Vice President Kamala Harris attending Tyree Nichols funeral in... 02.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-02T04:07+0000
2023-02-02T10:08+0000
the backstory
memphis
ukraine
teaparty
corruption
george soros
maga
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106899408_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5d8063bf3391d83ad9483b03489f4577.png
The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Vice President Kamala Harris attending Tyree Nichols funeral in Memphis, and the FBI searching Joe Biden's Delaware home.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Tea Party 2.0, The Political Game, and the Twitter FilesAndrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The Backstory of the Ukrainian Election Interference, The Woke Agenda in Ukraine, and the Victims of the Kiev Regime In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Twitter files censorship list, the MAGA brand, and conservatives who make millions. Scottie talked about the conservative pundit class and how they make money to lie to their base. Scottie commented on investigative journalism and the lack of ethical journalists.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about George Soros's involvement in Ukraine, World War III, and Ukraine's farmland. Andrii spoke about George Soros and how Soros promoted corrupt politicians. Andrii explained his interactions with Republican politicians and how sanctions have ruined his life.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
memphis
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106899408_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_908f14eb2542d248285f6bcb1751a065.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
memphis, ukraine, teaparty, corruption, george soros, maga, аудио
memphis, ukraine, teaparty, corruption, george soros, maga, аудио

The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever

04:07 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 02.02.2023)
The Backstory
The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Vice President Kamala Harris attending Tyree Nichols funeral in Memphis, and the FBI searching Joe Biden's Delaware home.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Tea Party 2.0, The Political Game, and the Twitter Files

Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The Backstory of the Ukrainian Election Interference, The Woke Agenda in Ukraine, and the Victims of the Kiev Regime

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Twitter files censorship list, the MAGA brand, and conservatives who make millions. Scottie talked about the conservative pundit class and how they make money to lie to their base. Scottie commented on investigative journalism and the lack of ethical journalists.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about George Soros's involvement in Ukraine, World War III, and Ukraine's farmland. Andrii spoke about George Soros and how Soros promoted corrupt politicians. Andrii explained his interactions with Republican politicians and how sanctions have ruined his life.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала