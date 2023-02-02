The Democrats Want the COVID Emergency to Stay Forever
04:07 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 02.02.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Vice President Kamala Harris attending Tyree Nichols funeral in Memphis, and the FBI searching Joe Biden's Delaware home.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Tea Party 2.0, The Political Game, and the Twitter Files
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The Backstory of the Ukrainian Election Interference, The Woke Agenda in Ukraine, and the Victims of the Kiev Regime
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Twitter files censorship list, the MAGA brand, and conservatives who make millions. Scottie talked about the conservative pundit class and how they make money to lie to their base. Scottie commented on investigative journalism and the lack of ethical journalists.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about George Soros's involvement in Ukraine, World War III, and Ukraine's farmland. Andrii spoke about George Soros and how Soros promoted corrupt politicians. Andrii explained his interactions with Republican politicians and how sanctions have ruined his life.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.