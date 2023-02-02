International
Shell Signs Documents With Gazprom Neft to Sell Company's Share in Salym Venture
UK multinational oil and gas company Shell has signed transaction documents with Gazprom Neft, the subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, on the sale of a 50% interest in Salym Petroleum Development.
Salym Petroleum Development is a joint venture of Shell and Gazprom Neft established in 1996, aimed at developing the Salym fields in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area in Russia's western Siberia. In February 2022, Shell announced its intent to exit from its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom, its oil-producing subsidiary Gazprom Neft and other related entities due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Following Shell's decision, the Moscow Arbitration Court transferred Salym Petroleum Development from the Dutch jurisdiction to the Russian one in August 2022 at the request of Gazprom Neft. At the same time, the court suspended a number of Shell's corporate rights in the new joint venture, in particular, the right to dispose of its interest share, until the end of 2023. In late 2022, the court allowed Shell to sell its 50% interest so that Gazprom Neft could buy it out.
Shell Signs Documents With Gazprom Neft to Sell Company's Share in Salym Venture

10:30 GMT 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinA Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
