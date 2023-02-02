https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russia-uncovers-20000-docs-on-us-biowarfare-program-in-ukraine-1106896891.html
Russia Uncovers 20,000 Docs on US Biowarfare Program in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent uncovered documents of U.S. biowarfare in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystOllie Vargas - Bolivian-British JournalistDr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain Center & Practicing PhysicianTyler Nixon - Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-LawIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the 20,000 documents on the U.S. biowarfare program found in Ukraine during Russia's Special Operation.In the second hour, Ollie Vargas and the Fault Lines team discussed the wave of protests taking over Europe, especially in the UK, with railway and education protests going on disrupting the economy.Later in the hour, Dr. Dombrowski joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the end of the COVID national and public health emergencies in May by President Biden.In the final hour, Tyler Nixon spoke with Fault Lines about the President Trump and Stormy Daniels case, Hunter Biden’s financial troubles after legal fees facing federal tax investigations and the possible presidential bid of Nikki Haley.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Russia Uncovers 20,000 Docs on US Biowarfare Program in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent uncovered documents of US biowarfare in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ollie Vargas - Bolivian-British Journalist
Dr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain Center & Practicing Physician
Tyler Nixon - Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the 20,000 documents on the U.S. biowarfare program found in Ukraine during Russia's Special Operation.
In the second hour, Ollie Vargas and the Fault Lines team discussed the wave of protests taking over Europe, especially in the UK, with railway and education protests going on disrupting the economy.
Later in the hour, Dr. Dombrowski joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the end of the COVID national and public health emergencies in May by President Biden.
In the final hour, Tyler Nixon spoke with Fault Lines about the President Trump and Stormy Daniels case, Hunter Biden’s financial troubles after legal fees facing federal tax investigations and the possible presidential bid of Nikki Haley.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.