https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russia-algeria-want-stability-on-energy-markets-foreign-minister-lavrov-says-1106907765.html

Russia, Algeria Want Stability on Energy Markets, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

Russia, Algeria Want Stability on Energy Markets, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

Russia and Algeria are striving to ensure stability on global energy markets, so there should be no attempts to play with prices, as the United States and its allies are trying to do with respect to Russian oil and gas.

2023-02-02T07:46+0000

2023-02-02T07:46+0000

2023-02-02T07:46+0000

africa

north africa

russia

algeria

foreign ministry

russian foreign ministry

sergey lavrov

oil

opec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106907610_0:0:3107:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_58ac6b04e893d7264dd63ca80c99fc88.jpg

In an interview with RT Arabic, Lavrov said Russia and Algeria are partners within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). "Recently, at a regular ministerial OPEC+ meeting, a decision was made that confirmed the coordinated, unified approach of all members of that association to the regulation of the oil and petroleum products market based on the balance of interests of producers and consumers," Lavrov said. Lavrov said the same could be said about the GECF. “The positions of Russia and Algeria fully coincide here. We strive to ensure that the markets are stable. For this, countries should not try to play with prices... as the United States and their allies are trying to do regarding Russian oil and gas," he said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russias-lavrov-says-algeria-among-leading-contenders-for-brics-membership-1106906259.html

africa

north africa

russia

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north africa, russia, algeria, foreign ministry, russian foreign ministry, sergey lavrov, oil, opec