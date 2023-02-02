https://sputniknews.com/20230202/putin-modern-iteration-of-nazism-threatens-russia-who-once-again-has-to-oppose-collective-west-1106925678.html
Putin: Decades After WWII, Russia is Once Again Threatened With German Tanks, Leopards
Delivering a speech at a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin lamented that Nazism, in its current guise, once again threatens Russia, and that Moscow once again has to make a stand against the forces of the collective West.Referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Putin noted that Russia is once again being threatened with German tanks, and that foreign powers try to use the adherents of Stepan Bandera - infamous WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborator - to attack Russia.The Russian president also warned that those who seek to drag Germany into a new war and hope to achieve victory on the battlefield apparently fail to understand that a war with Russia today would be quite different.The powers who try to wage an undeclared war against Russia will receive a tough response to their actions, Putin remarked."We do not send tanks to their borders," the president remarked, adding, however, that Russia still has other means to retaliate.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
14:35 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 15:30 GMT 02.02.2023)
Noting the threats posed to Russia by powers who seek to wage an undeclared war against the country, Putin promised a tough response to such unfriendly actions.
Delivering a speech at a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin lamented that Nazism, in its current guise, once again threatens Russia, and that Moscow once again has to make a stand against the forces of the collective West.
Referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Putin noted that Russia is once again being threatened with German tanks, and that foreign powers try to use the adherents of Stepan Bandera - infamous WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborator - to attack Russia.
"Unbelievable, but it is a fact: we are once again being threatened with German tanks – Leopards – that have crosses [painted] on their sides," Putin said.
The Russian president also warned that those who seek to drag Germany into a new war and hope to achieve victory on the battlefield apparently fail to understand that a war with Russia today would be quite different.
The powers who try to wage an undeclared war against Russia will receive a tough response to their actions, Putin remarked.
"We do not send tanks to their borders," the president remarked, adding, however, that Russia still has other means to retaliate.