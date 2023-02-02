https://sputniknews.com/20230202/perus-congress-refuses-early-elections-heightening-tensions-as-protests-rage-1106901327.html

Peru’s Congress Refuses Early Elections, Heightening Tensions as Protests Rage

Peru's Congress Refuses Early Elections, Heightening Tensions as Protests Rage

The Congress of Peru voted down a proposal to move up presidential and legislative elections to 2023, complicating efforts to end the deadly crisis that has gripped Peru since the ouster of its former president.

The Congress of Peru voted down a proposal to move up presidential and legislative elections to 2023, complicating efforts to end the deadly crisis that has gripped Peru since ousted President Pedro Castillo was forced from power and jailed by security forces nearly two months ago.With just 53 legislators in support, lawmakers fell far short of the 87 votes needed to advance the initiative after five hours of debate.Legislators from elite-dominated parties reportedly insisted that early elections were “unconstitutional” and complained that members of Peru’s notoriously-unpopular Congress should be allowed to finish their term.Demonstrators have been calling for the liberation of Castillo, a new constitution, and for Congress to be dissolved.The lawmakers’ refusal to budge on the issue of early elections means demonstrators have little incentive to leave the streets. After seven weeks of daily protests, participants have so far shown little intention of packing up and leaving.“The demonstrations against the government of Dina Boluarte continue in #Lima the same day that Congress denied the possibility of an advance of general elections.”Widespread pushback against the newly-formed Peruvian regime of Dina Boluarte began on December 7, after Castillo was charged with rebellion over accusations that he attempted to “illegally” dissolve Congress, which holds an abysmal approval rating of just 7% per latest polls.Boluarte herself isn’t faring much better. The most recent survey available shows just 21% of Peruvians approve of her performance and 63% want the unelected head of the regime to resign immediately.

